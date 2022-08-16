San Francisco

San Francisco Town Hall to Address ‘Epidemic of Violence' Facing Asian Community

San Francisco's police chief and district attorney will discuss the city's commitment to stopping hate against the AAPI community

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crimes reported against Asians continue to grow in San Francisco, including two recent high-profile cases involving a former commissioner and a 70-year-old woman.

The attacks prompted city leaders to hold a town hall Tuesday night in Chinatown, where San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will address the crimes.

Jenkins in a recent tweet said the town hall will also "discuss our commitment to #stopaapihate and to holding those that commit violence accountable."

Tuesday's town hall is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Victory Hall on the Central Chinese High School, 827 Stockton St. Refresh this article page then to watch a livestream of the meeting, which will also be available at asianjusticemovement.org.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, police and other city leaders during a news briefing announced arrests made in the beating and robbery of a 70-year-old Asian woman. City leaders also used the briefing to show support to the AAPI community.

Meanwhile, police are searching for a man seen in videos attacking women minutes apart last week in the city's Richmond district. One of the victims is a 65-year-old Asian woman and the other victim is also believed to be Asian.

On Friday, many business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown met to discuss recent crimes in the area. The owners said they are sick and tired of their stores getting broken into.

Police in response said they have started patrolling the area 24 hours a day and have foot patrols.

San Francisco

San Francisco Police Says Suspects in Attack on 70-Year-Old Woman Are Ages 11 to 18

San Francisco

Videos Show Man Attacking Women Minutes Apart in San Francisco's Richmond District

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoStop AAPI Hate
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us