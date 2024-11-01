San Francisco Halloween party: ‘Nightmare on Front Street' packed downtown

California's first "Entertainment Zone" played host to another event with the goal of boosting downtown San Francisco.

A Halloween block party along Front Street drew in thousands in costumes and people looking to engage in the festivities and holiday-themed drinks. The Entertainment Zone recently drew an estimated 10,000 attendees during an Oktoberfest celebration.

"San Francisco knows how to have fun, host major events, and draw visitors from across the Bay Area and around the world to enjoy,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement earlier this month. "We know what this surge of activity does for our small business community and local economy, and we are seeing lasting benefits."

The Oktoberfest event last month marked the state's first Entertainment Zone event. A recently passed state law allows attendees of a special event to carry their beer and go-to drinks inside a specific area.

"Nightmare on Front Street" included three permitted businesses along Front Street – Schroeder’s, Harrington’s Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange – to sell alcohol within the party zone.

Attended were met with live music, Halloween-themed games, horror movie screenings, costume contests, and more during the block party.