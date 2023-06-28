2 SF women speak out after being attacked, robbed in Noe Valley neighborhood

Two San Francisco women are speaking out. They are warning others after they were attacked and robbed in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood.

One of the recent incidents, which was caught on camera, happened on the corner of Sanchez and Clipper Street Monday.

In the video, a hooded person was seen driving in the area and stopping. A woman can be heard screaming before the same subject ran back to the car and take off.

The victim, who is a resident of San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, spoke to NBC Bay Area Wednesday.

“Massive fear to ‘Does this guy have a weapon?’ 'Am I going to get seriously injured?'” she said.

The victim, who didn't want to show her face on camera for safety reasons, said that she was on her way to pick up her daughter from daycare when she was mugged for her smartphone.

“Somebody came at me from behind and grabbed for my phone. And I instinctively grabbed back, which I don’t recommend and he pushed me over, forcefully to the ground,” the Noe Valley mother said.

Soon after, the victim said she learned of several other attacks on social media and the next day, she stumbled upon a similar assault.

“A little less than 24 hours later, in the same block, also targeting a mom,” the Noe Valley mother said.

NBC Bay Area spoke with the second victim, who called herself KD. She said she was also fearful of showing her face.

“Shortly after I just crossed 26th Street, I felt this heaviness around me,” she said.

KD told NBC Bay Area that she was on her way to pick up her children from school and had just answered a phone call when she said a suspect punched her in the face to take her phone.

KD added that police were able to arrest a juvenile she identified as the suspect and said police told her he may be connected to several other cases they were investigating.

“I overheard them saying that about 30 to 40 have been happening and they were escalating in severity,” KD said.

The two encounters were just some incidents found on social media from the last 72 hours, most of them mothers or caretakers and many of them saying they struggled to get help from police.

“I had GPS tracking of the person who stole my phone for 18 or so hours after it happened and no investigator reached out to me,” the Noe Valley mother said.

San Francisco police weren't able to confirm the reports, but they issued a statement Wednesday. They said in part: “Part of any investigation is trying to determine if incidents are connected or part of a series. It is too early in the investigation(s) to determine what connections, if any, the robberies may have.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said his office received at least three reports from victimized constituents.

”If folks are having any challenges reporting this to a particular officer, they need to let the captain of the station know. If you’re a District 8 resident, I want to know. Police should be taking reports of crimes,” he said.