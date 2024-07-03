San Francisco public pools offering free entry amid heat wave

Across San Francisco, public pools will offer free entry Wednesday.

The city's Recreation and Park Department invited everyone to visit their nine pools in light of the National Weather Service's heat advisory, which extends through Thursday afternoon in the city.

Like Tuesday, the weather service predicted Wednesday's high temperature to be almost 90 degrees in San Francisco, roughly 20 degrees higher than the city's average for July.

"If the heat is getting to you, don't sweat it," said the department's general manager Phil Ginsburg in a press release.

Don't sleep on this chance to chill out, the pools will close for Independence Day on Thursday and will reopen Friday.

Most pools are open for dipping from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. People can find their pool and its specific hours at sfrecpark.org.

Children under 4 feet tall must be accompanied by an adult and no glass containers or smoking is allowed. Swimsuits are required and people should expect to shower beforehand. Visibly intoxicated people and profane language are forbidden.

No identification is required to get in free. Full rules are available at each pool's site.