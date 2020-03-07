San Francisco

San Francisco Reports 6 ‘Presumptive Positive’ Coronavirus Cases

Officials say all six patients had contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Saturday six "presumptive positive" cases of coronavirus in the city.

According to a press release, the six patients - three women and three men - are isolated at home and "in good condition." Officials say each patient was in contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19.

Two of the patients are in their 20s, three in their 40s and one in their 50s. All six patients are constantly being monitored.

"San Franciscans should remain calm, and take appropriate steps for heightened precautions," Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said. "Today's new information reinforces the need for all San Franciscans to follow our recommendations for social distancing..."

Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency in the city on Feb. 25 to better prepare for cases of the coronavirus in the city.

So far, San Francisco has confirmed two cases of the novel coronavirus.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocoronavirus
