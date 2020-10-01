7-Acre Waterfront Park Unveiled in Dogpatch Neighborhood, Sea Level Rise Protections in Place

San Francisco city officials joined the Port of San Francisco on Wednesday to announce the opening of Crane Cove Park, a new seven-acre park along the Bay in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood.

The new open space, located at 18 and Illinois streets, provides direct access to the Bay via a pocket beach and also includes a multi-purpose lawn, communal areas for special events, barbeque areas, and pathways for pedestrian and bicycle access.

"Crane Cove Park is a beautiful new addition to our city's southern waterfront and adds much-needed open space and access to the Bay for our community," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "COVID-19 has shown us just how important parks and open spaces are for our physical and mental health, and this new park could not have come at a better time for our residents. Crane Cove Park will open a connection to the waterfront that our southeastern neighborhoods have never had."

"For decades we have been pushing for more open spaces across the district," said Supervisor Shamann Walton, whose district includes the area.

"For the first time we are able to access the Bay on the southern shoreline."

"The port is proud that in opening this park we have been able to successfully restore access to this stretch of waterfront and our rich maritime history; paying homage to our past and positioning us for a brighter future with all of the promise of joy, longevity and happiness symbolized by cranes," said Port of San Francisco Director Elaine Forbes. "Decades in the making, Crane Cove Park's development is testament to successful collaboration and partnership with the community."

Construction on the park began in January 2019, and engineers have designed the area to include protections against up to 28 inches of sea level rise.