Crews Clean Fallen Trees, Branches Left Behind After Torrential Storm in SF

After a day of heavy rain caused by the atmospheric river storm that soaked the Bay Area, crews have been working hard to clean up what was left behind.

In San Francisco, Sunday's rainfall total of 4.02 inches recorded placed it fourth on the city's list of wettest days ever and sets a record for wettest October day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The severe rain and gusty winds left a lot of fallen trees and branches all throughout the city's streets.

As of Monday afternoon, some flooding has yet to clear more than eight hours after the storm passed.

San Francisco Public Works said the wind and rain left behind approximately 700 downed trees and limbs, some of them blocking roads, compromising power lines or damaging parked cars.

Pierce Street neighbors told NBC Bay Area they didn't hear a thing.

"I slept through it," said resident Peter Straus. "I heard my neighbor slept thorough it, too. I'm amazed that a tree that large can fall over and no one notices."

In the North Beach area, roads remain to be cleared.

Restaurants in the neighborhood, like The Italian Homemade, were hit harder and said they will need to stay closed for days while they clean up.

"We had the roof flooded and a lot of infiltration," said owner Mattia Comi.

Other businesses are already planning for what to do when the next storm hits later in the week.

"If it gets too rainy for me, I'm here by myself," said business owner Elias Bikahi. "I will close and go home."

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, 988 emergency calls were reported on Sunday and said they had over 600 storm related calls in 24 hours.