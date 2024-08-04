Director Jon M. Chu speaks in San Francisco about his Bay Area roots, hopes to inspire the next generation

Acclaimed director and Bay Area native Jon M. Chu was in San Francisco Saturday night promoting his new book "Viewfinder: A Memoir of Seeing and Being Seen." Chu was discussing the book with actor and comedian Nora Lum who is known as "Awkwafina" as part of the nonprofit City Arts & Lectures speaker series.

Chu has directed films including "Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights," and the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical "Wicked." He grew up in Los Altos and spoke about being shaped by his parents, who were immigrants from China and Taiwan. Chu had many stories to share about growing up working at his parent's popular Chinese Restaurant, Chef Chu's in Los Altos.

"Making movies is very similar," Chu noted, in an interview with NBC Bay Area ahead of the talk, "I feel like I represent my family, I represent where I grew up, I represent our values."

He said the act of continuing his work is almost like a responsibility.

"Something like 'Crazy Rich Asians', which was very scary to make at the time, to see people embrace that, to see people embrace 'In the Heights' and upcoming 'Wicked', it means a lot. I feel like there’s a responsibility now that I have a microphone to spread the optimism and love that I learned here."

Chu said his aunts, uncles, and his mom were in the audience Saturday to watch the discussion.

"It feels like coming home to come here, and it’s been a long journey," he noted.

People filled the auditorium Saturday to listen to Chu's discussion with Lum, many saying they are proud of Chu's Bay Area roots. During the conversation, Chu noted that it feels "full circle" to be back in the Bay Area.

Chu told NBC Bay Area that he thinks Bay Area residents will relate to many of the details in his new book. He grew up in Los Altos in the 80's and 90's and said he resonated with the spirit of optimism that exists in Silicon Valley.

"I hope that [Bay Area residents] get a little memory from all the stories that I have to tell about growing up in a restaurant, Chef Chu's, but also, sort of encouraging them on their dreams, because I think this [book] was made for me, for what I wish I had as a kid, a book that pushed you to go into your dreams – all the ups and downs," Chu said.