A gas leak Thursday afternoon in San Francisco has forced evacuation and shelter-in-place orders in the city's Inner Richmond.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area of 5th Avenue and Clement Street, where evacuations are underway.

Residents and businesses in the area area also being asked to shelter in place.

The fire department reported one injury from the incident.

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️



Please avoid the area of 5th Ave and Clement St due to a gas leak. Evacuations in the immediate area are underway. Residents and business in the area are asked to shelter in place. Anticipate delays in and around the area. pic.twitter.com/j880UsOQ3l — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 17, 2021

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Clement St (between Arguello Blvd & 7th Ave). ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Clement St (closed between Arguello Blvd & 7th Ave). SFFD, SFPD, & PG&E are on-scene of a natural gas leak on Clement St (between Arguello Blvd & 7th Ave) i https://t.co/hBhn2eN4sb — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) June 17, 2021