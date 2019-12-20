weird news

Man Pleads Guilty to Operating Cargo Ship While Drunk in SF Bay

By Associated Press

Maritol664

A Ukrainian man has pleaded guilty to being intoxicated while operating a cargo ship in San Francisco Bay, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Friday.

Vadim Humenyuk, 51, of Izmail acknowledged that he was under the influence while serving as master, or head officer, of the Rainbow Quest on Dec. 10, authorities said.

The 590-foot-long (180-meter-long) Gibraltar-flagged bulk carrier had fueled up in the bay and was preparing to sail to South Korea when a bar pilot — who helps navigate ships through the harbor — notified the Coast Guard that Humenyuk appeared to be intoxicated.

Local

California 2 hours ago

California Man Pleads Guilty in $65M Student Loan Scam

California Population 9 hours ago

California Still Most Populous, But Stalls at 39.9 Million

Humenyuk failed sobriety tests and was charged with a misdemeanor of operating a non-recreational vessel under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

Humenyuk could face up to a year jail and a $100,000 fine.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

weird newsSan Franciscocrime
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us