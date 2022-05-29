Officers ‘Quack the Case;' Save Baby Ducklings

When a mother duck's babies fell through a grate into a drain in Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case.

Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother's frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn't get out, police said.

When @SFPDSouthern officers spotted a mother duck frantically quacking at a storm drain they were determined to quack the case!



Upon closer inspection, several baby ducklings had fallen through a metal grate and were trapped. They wasted no time in rescuing them! 👏 pic.twitter.com/F25GEyuv1M — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 29, 2022

Officers removed the grate and carefully returned the ducklings to their mother.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Proving conclusively that birds of a feather do indeed flock together, the mother duck then led her children back to the San Francisco Bay, police said on social media.