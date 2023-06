Emergency crews helped kayakers get back to safety after reportedly being in distress in the San Francisco Bay Thursday.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that five kayakers were in the water near Oracle Park around 3 p.m.

At 3:20 p.m., firefighters said all kayakers were located and there were no injuries.

UPDATE

KAYAKERS LOCATED- NO INJURIES- ALL NEED HELP RETURNING TO SAFETY https://t.co/hawnyclbbv pic.twitter.com/RQzZYcqC86 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 15, 2023

