SF Mayor’s Program: More Paid Sick Leave for Workers Impacted by COVID-19

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday announced a new program to provide paid sick leave to private sector workers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes $10 million in public funding, according to the mayor’s office. That money will provide businesses with the funding necessary to give workers an additional five days of paid sick leave beyond existing policies.

"Public health comes first in this crisis, but we know that many people have less flexibility to stay home and keep paying their rent if they do get sick," Breed said in a statement. "We want everyone to know that staying home to take care of themselves and their families is the most important thing they can do, not only for their own health but also to slow the spread of this virus in our community. By providing more paid sick leave to our workers, San Francisco can help us make sure people are making the right choices to help us all get through this crisis."

At 1 p.m., Breed will join health and city officials at a press conference. They are expected to address the new program and provide updates on the city’s response to the virus.