SFUSD Reduces Number of Layoffs from 300 to 5

San Francisco teachers had a sigh of relief Wednesday when they received news regarding layoffs.

The San Francisco Unified School District said most teachers who received layoff notices in mid-March will be retained and should continue to have work later this year.

Initially the district issued more than 300 preliminary layoff notices, but thanks to attrition and a better financial outlook, only five teachers are expected to be let go.

Those teachers could still be brought back if more vacancies emerge.

In the past, SFUSD teachers held protest outside the district's headquarters calling on them to pay teachers and other staff members, some of who had been awaiting payment since January.

"What is happening in the underpayment, nonpayment of our staff is completely unacceptable, and I will fully commit to working with the superintendent until every person, every staff member is completely paid," SFUSD Board of Education president Jenny Lam said at a briefing in March. "This is just inexcusable and we must resolve this now."