Women in Business

Women in Business Look for a Boost in Sales at the Castro Street Fair in SF

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco women in business are looking forward to a boost in business. With COVID-19 numbers under control, a number of neighborhood fairs and festivals are set to return - including a very popular one this weekend.

Business owners from the Castro in San Francisco honored the owner of Cliff’s Variety Thursday as it celebrated 85 years in the neighborhood. 

After 53 years on the job, Martha Asten was stocking Halloween merchandise.

“I'm so hopeful this year is going to be so much better, last year was sad,” she said. 

Asten hopes that Halloween celebrations will mean big sales.

Small business owners say the return of events like this weekend’s Castro Street Fair also delivers a boost.

“We're excited about the energy it brings the community and it brings people who wouldn't otherwise come to the store to the neighborhood and they're excited to come back,” said Terry Asten-Bennett of Cliff’s Variety.

Their return and hopes for a brighter future is something to celebrate.

“When neighbors come together for fun, they come into shops, happy to be kind of feeling normal. We miss these events,” said Janell Pekkain of Olive This Olive That.

