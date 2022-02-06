Year of the Tiger Commemorative Stamp to be Unveiled Monday

A U.S. commemorative postage stamp representing the Year of the Tiger -- the Lunar New Year for 2022 recognizing the Zodiac calendar -- will be unveiled in San Francisco Monday afternoon.

The Lunar New Year began Feb. 1. It is an important festival that is not only observed by Chinese Americans, but is also celebrated across many Asian Pacific communities.

The new commemorative stamp will be unveiled in the North Light Court of San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl., San Francisco.

In addition to San Francisco Mayor London Breed in attendance, Avinesh Kumar, San Francisco's acting postmaster will be there along with other city officials. Claudine Cheng, president of the APA Heritage Foundation, will also be in attendance.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m.