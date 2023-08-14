San Jose

San Jose city employees strike suspended

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A planned strike by San Jose city employees has been suspended, union and city officials said Monday afternoon.

The strike is suspended for 24 hours pending Tuesday's San Jose City Council closed session to approve a possible new deal. More than 4,000 city employees who were set to strike Tuesday morning will remain on the job.

All city services, facilities and programs will be open and take place as normally scheduled on Tuesday, officials said.

Updates to come.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose

Tensions mount as San Jose city workers get ready to go on strike

San Jose

San Jose city leaders to discuss wage negotiations after strike authorization

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us