San Jose city employees strike suspended

A planned strike by San Jose city employees has been suspended, union and city officials said Monday afternoon.

The strike is suspended for 24 hours pending Tuesday's San Jose City Council closed session to approve a possible new deal. More than 4,000 city employees who were set to strike Tuesday morning will remain on the job.

All city services, facilities and programs will be open and take place as normally scheduled on Tuesday, officials said.

#Breaking: San Jose City Workers strike suspended. Terms of possible agreement going to city council for review tomorrow morning. More than 4000 workers set to strike tomorrow morning will remain on the job. pic.twitter.com/kuhtsN2Pat — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) August 14, 2023