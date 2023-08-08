San Jose city leaders to discuss wage negotiations after strike authorization

San Jose city leaders on Tuesday were set to meet in closed session to discuss wage negotiations a day after thousands of city workers voted to go on strike next week.

About 4,500 employees from several departments plan to walk off the job next Tuesday seeking higher wages and increased staffing.

Many of the workers were expected at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. The mayor, meanwhile, has said anything above the city's latest offer would mean unpopular cuts to services.

