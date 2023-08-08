San Jose

San Jose city leaders to discuss wage negotiations after strike authorization

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose city leaders on Tuesday were set to meet in closed session to discuss wage negotiations a day after thousands of city workers voted to go on strike next week.

About 4,500 employees from several departments plan to walk off the job next Tuesday seeking higher wages and increased staffing.

Many of the workers were expected at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. The mayor, meanwhile, has said anything above the city's latest offer would mean unpopular cuts to services.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us