Tensions mount as San Jose city workers get ready to go on strike

Tension continues to rise as 4,500 San Jose city workers count down the days until they walk off the job and onto the picket line.

City employees on Tuesday sent a letter to the city formally informing them of their three-day strike starting Aug. 15.

"If we’re going to keep turning over staff by not paying them what they’re worth, my friends, my family, and your constituents, they’re all losing out," said Dan Gibson with the public library information technology department.

The strike was approved by 99% of union members amid stalled negotiations. The union said its members are asking for a 7% raise along with better parental leave and benefits.

The workers walking off the job include code enforcement inspectors, librarians, planners and crime analysts, like Dee. She's been with San Jose police for five years and says of the 15 analysts the department hired, more than half have left for jobs in other cities.

"The city of Fremont [employees] are making 37% higher than us," Dee said. "Santa Clara city is making 40% higher compared to us with the same job duties."

The city of San Jose is offering a three-year contract with a 5% raise for the first year, then 4% and 3% for the following years.

Mayor Matt Mahan believes the offer is fair and similar to other recent union contracts. He says anything more would mean cuts to services or programs.

"While it may not feel this way to everyone, I do want to assure you that city council is working very hard to balance the many needs we face as a city and do everything we can to make the right tradeoffs," Mahan said.