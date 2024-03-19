San Jose school to pilot new plan limiting students' cell phone usage

Teachers at James Lick High School in San Jose are hoping to put an end to students pulling out cell phones during class.

Students can help meet the new campus goal -- which teachers said is not a formal school policy -- by placing their phones in storage bins inside classroom or by putting mobile devices in their backpacks.

"This is no way a ban," teacher Michael Gatenby said. "Not trying to take a student's cell phone. Just trying to set an expectation across all six periods that when they step into a classroom, they're there to learn."

Students will attend a school assembly next week to go over the cell phone expectations. It will be implemented as a pilot program during the last grading period of this year. The full program is expected to hit the ground running in the fall.

"Maybe they'll even realize that putting their phone away would maybe help with interpersonal relationships," Gatenby said. "Maybe they'll have some connections that they wouldn't have had otherwise. Maybe they'll see their grades go up and feel more confidence in their ability academically."

Parents were notified of the changes over the last few days.

"I'd rather stick with the idea of leave it in your backpack," parent Elsie Reyna said. "Don't take it out. Do your school work."

Student Fanny Trejo, whose guardian gave her permission to speak with NBC Bay Area, has started a petition against the cell phone changes.

"I don't think taking away our cell phone is going to help us," she said. "There's also many students who have mental issues, which is why they need their cell phones in case they need to call home."

Under the plan, students would still be able to use cell phones in between classes and during lunch.

Posters are currently up on campus with statistics and warnings about the continuous cell phone use. Teachers said it is an effort to help students realize the dangers of never taking a cell phone break.

East Side Union High School District Superintendent Glenn Vander Zee provided the following statement:

"Our goal is to help students maintain focus on learning. Students using cell phones during class has always been classroom-managed at ESUHSD. Our Board Policy outlines that students can only use technology with the express permission of staff. This helps ensure that technology use is focused on learning and aligned with instructional goals.

"We provide support to our site administrators and site staff as they explore a variety of tactics to manage any inappropriate use of cell phones in class. One tactic used by some schools is having an optional cubby or storage box available to students at the beginning of class to place their cell phone inside. Students also have the option to keep their phone with them and put away. All of this in support of our long standing policy that students must have the permission of staff to use technology during class time."