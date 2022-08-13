San Jose Jazz Summer Fest Returns After COVID-19 Hiatus

Organizers and visitors were getting back in rhythm Saturday at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, after the pandemic forced it to turn down the volume.

About 5,000 people attended the festival Saturday, bringing a much-needed boost to businesses hit hard by the pandemic

San Jose resident Kevin Sunkett has been coming to the festival every year for nearly a decade. He told NBC Bay Area Saturday that he’s happy to see this year the event is making a big comeback.

“They had more stages than last year. it’s real fun at this place and I love listening to Charlie Wilson,” he said.

20,000 visitors are expected to enjoy the world class musicians during the festival's three-day run.

“Since we open until we close, we’re busy all the time our increase is 25 to 30% more than what we do on a regular Friday and Saturday so the festival is definitely giving us a little more,” said Mezcal Restaurant owner Adolfo Gomez.

Downtown business owners hope the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest will be the beginning of an influx of tourists. On Tuesday, the Cinequest Film Festival kicks off, offering in person events for the first time in two years.

“We’re going to have a wine garden a beer garden live performances with comics and will have our red carpet on Tuesday and all in person events are back,” said Atheena Crosby of Cinequest.

It’s music to the ears of people wanting to get out and have fun and businesses trying to thrive.