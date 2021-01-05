San Jose Leaders Expected to Pass Barack Obama Boulevard Proposal

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday was expected to approve a proposal to rename a downtown corridor after President Barack Obama.

A three-year-long effort by a coalition of community advocates proposed renaming connecting parts of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery Street and Autumn Street as Barack Obama Boulevard, with the newly named stretch extending about 4,300 feet between Interstate 280 and West St. John Street.

The effort "to honor the service, leadership and legacy of the 44th President," according to the council agenda, originally was launched in 2017 by community advocate Alex Shoor, who worked on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

The proposal has been endorsed by Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city leaders, according to the Mercury News.

San Jose will become the second Bay Area city to rename a street after Obama. In September 2019, Milpitas renamed a stretch of Dixon Landing Road as Barack Obama Boulevard.

Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and members of the Barack Obama Boulevard Committee have scheduled a virtual news conference for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to make the official announcement.