San Jose Man Arrested in Double Stabbing That Killed His Dad, Injured Woman

San Jose police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man suspected in the stabbing death of his father, the police department said Monday morning.

Kevin Jones was taken into custody hours after an early morning double stabbing that also injured a woman in the 2000 block of Gold Street in North San Jose, police said.

At about 12:05 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the scene near Alviso on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds, police said. The man was declared dead at the scene and later identified as 69-year-old Michael Jones, the suspect's father.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was later stabilized, police said.

Jones was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide. It is the second homicide in San Jose this year, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Hamblin or Detective Valosek of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Tips can be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.