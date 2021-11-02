1 Shot in Campbell; Suspect in Custody: Police

One person was shot in Campbell Tuesday morning, police said. A suspect was taken into custody.

Officers at about 10:45 a.m. responded to reports of a shooting along the 300 block of Sunnyoaks Avenue, police said.

Police previously said residents in the area of Juanita Way should shelter in place due to police activity.

The street was closed at Burrows Road, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE: At approx. 10:45am this morning, CPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 Block of Sunnyoaks in #Campbell.



We can confirm one person has been shot and Campbell PD has one suspect in custody.



More details will be released as soon as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/hTOHFLOiX5 — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) November 2, 2021