Slingshot-Wielding Vandal Shatters Windows at San Francisco Businesses

Several San Francisco businesses are outraged after a slingshot-wielding vandal appears to have targeted their businesses.

On Ocean Avenue in the city's Ingleside neighborhood, surveillance cameras captured someone early Monday morning ride up on a scooter, take out a slingshot and shoot objects at storefront windows.

The vandal managed to shatter the windows of a sewing and vacuum store as well as a nail salon next door.

A couple of hours after the windows were shot out, another person could be seen stealing a vacuum and then money from the nail salon.

One of the store owners said their windows were again shattered Wednesday morning after they were just replaced.

There was a similar incident earlier this week at Gai Chicken Rice restaurant in the Castro.