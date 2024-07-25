Watch Sophia Smith set up Mallory Swanson for goal in USWNT's win over Zambia

U.S. women's national soccer team star Sophia Smith's talents were on full display against Zambia in the 2024 Olympics opener.

In the first half, Smith handled a pass while streaking to Zambia's goal and lined the ball at the perfect spot to set up Mallory Swanson for one of Team USA's three goals scored in the match.

The play should be no surprise to anyone who has followed Smith during her time at Stanford and Portland Thorns FC.

Watch the highlight in the video above.

