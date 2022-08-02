Bay Area Experts Say Nation's Response to Monkeypox is Not Enough

President Biden announced two federal monkeypox coordinators Tuesday following California's declaring a state health emergency over the outbreak.

Some Bay Area experts said the president's move is a good sign, but not enough action.

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin Hong said the emergency declaration will beef up resource to fight monkeypox, for example, by allowing state-run COVID clinics to be used to offer monkeypox vaccines.

But that still falls short.

"I think it will help us standardize how the virus is reported in the state, but it really wont benefit us unless there is a national declaration of a public health emergency," Dr. Chin Hong said.

In Santa Clara County, there are now 55 confirmed cases of monkeypox. County health leaders said the vaccine shortage is the greatest barrier to controlling the current outbreak.

"The county of Santa Clara Public Health Department welcomes any action by the state that could increase supply and distribution of monkeypox vaccination from the federal government to local jurisdiction," officials said.

Dr. Chin Hong hopes by California declaring a monkeypox emergency, it will put pressure on the federal government to do the same.

"The more they wait, the more the outbreak gets out of control."