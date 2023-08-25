San Jose

Arrest made in double stabbing that left boy, great-grandma dead in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a double stabbing in San Jose that left a 6-year-old boy and his great-grandmother dead on Aug. 4.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Officers discovered the crime scene while conducting a welfare check on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue.

"This is a very shocking and tragic incident that we are investigating now," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said in a news conference on Aug. 7.

These were the 23rd and 24th homicides in San Jose this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email San Jose police Detective Sgt. Vallejo (#3810) at 3810@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Harrington (#4365) at 4365@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283.

