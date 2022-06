Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire in North San Jose on Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported about 6 p.m. near Highway 237 and North First Street, according to a post on social media by the San Jose Fire Department.

No structures are threatened by the blaze, and no injuries have been reported.

Crews are knocking down the fire, but heavy smoke is affecting traffic, fire officials said. People are advised to avoid the area.