Sunnyvale police are investigating a deadly stabbing at Baylands Park.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday responded to reports of a man suffering from stab wounds at the park. When police arrived on scene they began life-saving efforts, officials said.

The man was transported to Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No other information was immediately available.