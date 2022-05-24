Mayor Liccardo Encourages Masks, Vaccinations as He Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID

The number of COVID cases continue to rise around the Bay Area with many counties reporting infection rates back to above six percent, and hospitalizations rising again.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Monday he tested positive, and he is only one of the many cases reported in the region.

Santa Clara County officials told NBC Bay Area they have been tracking the latest COVID numbers, which are up since April, but there are no plans in place to reinstate any COVID restrictions.

"We're definitely seeing increased number of cases and an increased presence in the community, and that is a cause for concern," said Santa Clara County Director of Health Preparedness Dr. Ahmed Kamal.

Dr. Kamal keeps a close eye on how COVID infections are affecting hospitals, especially how COVID cases are impacting ICU beds.

He said there's no reason to be alarmed at the moment, but cautions everyone to use common sense about masking.

"Try to be careful in large gatherings, especially when you're indoors," he said.

Such warning is appreciated by those who are most vulnerable to serious illnesses.

"I am concerned for us, because we've had cancer," said cancer survivor Rosie Soberanes.

Her and her husband survived cancer and fear COVID could be deadly no matter what strain infects them.

"Wear your masks, keep people like my parents safe," said Soberanes' daughter Sarah Patania.

As Mayor Liccardo quarantines at home, he is encouraging people to mask indoors, test regularly and make sure your vaccinations are up to date.