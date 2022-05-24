San Jose

Mayor Liccardo Encourages Masks, Vaccinations as He Quarantines After Testing Positive for COVID

By Thom Jensen

Bay Area News Group via Getty Images

The number of COVID cases continue to rise around the Bay Area with many counties reporting infection rates back to above six percent, and hospitalizations rising again.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Monday he tested positive, and he is only one of the many cases reported in the region.

Santa Clara County officials told NBC Bay Area they have been tracking the latest COVID numbers, which are up since April, but there are no plans in place to reinstate any COVID restrictions.

"We're definitely seeing increased number of cases and an increased presence in the community, and that is a cause for concern," said Santa Clara County Director of Health Preparedness Dr. Ahmed Kamal.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dr. Kamal keeps a close eye on how COVID infections are affecting hospitals, especially how COVID cases are impacting ICU beds.

Contra Costa County 3 hours ago

County Health Officials Say COVID-19 on the Rise Again

coronavirus May 21

Bay Area Kids 5-11 Line Up to Get COVID-19 Booster Shots

He said there's no reason to be alarmed at the moment, but cautions everyone to use common sense about masking.

"Try to be careful in large gatherings, especially when you're indoors," he said.

Such warning is appreciated by those who are most vulnerable to serious illnesses.

"I am concerned for us, because we've had cancer," said cancer survivor Rosie Soberanes.

Her and her husband survived cancer and fear COVID could be deadly no matter what strain infects them.

"Wear your masks, keep people like my parents safe," said Soberanes' daughter Sarah Patania.

As Mayor Liccardo quarantines at home, he is encouraging people to mask indoors, test regularly and make sure your vaccinations are up to date.

This article tagged under:

San JosecoronavirusSam Liccardo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us