Santa Clara County District Attorney

Monterey Mushrooms Settles for Over $2M in Water Pollution Case

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The nation's biggest mushroom grower, Monterey Mushrooms, has settled a lawsuit with the Santa Clara County District Attorney after being accused of pumping wastewater directly into nearby Fisher Creek over several years.

Fisher Creek flows into the San Francisco bay and is home to multiple vulnerable and endangered species, including Steelhead Trout, Tiger Salamanders and the Red-Legged Frog.

Last year, the DA filed a $67 million lawsuit against the farm, who eventually agreed to pay a little over $2 million.

