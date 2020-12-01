San Jose

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Vehicle on Hwy. 87 in San Jose

By Bay City News

Metro

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officials said. 

The collision was reported at about 8:40 p.m. on southbound state Highway 87 at Park Avenue. The vehicle that struck the person stopped at the scene but more than one vehicle may have hit the pedestrian, CHP Officer James Evans said. 

The two far right lanes are closed as CHP officers investigate. CHP officials do not know yet when those lanes will reopen, Evans said.

