Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose Flees on Foot

The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision at McKee Road and 33rd Street in San Jose early Saturday morning fled on foot and police are asking for help with the investigation, police said.

A black 2015 Infiniti sedan sped northbound down 33rd Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, shooting through a red light at McKee Road and slamming into a black 2007 Honda sedan traveling eastbound on McKee Road, according to police.

The driver of the Honda was thrown from his car and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the InfinitI fled on foot and is not in custody.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name after his identity is confirmed and shared with his family, police said.

Police urge anyone with information on the crash to contact Detective O'Brien of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

This is the 29th fatal collision and the 30th victim of 2021, police said.