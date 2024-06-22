San Jose Mayor cautions those partaking in illegal sideshows

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan cautions those that want to take part in sideshows.

The mayor’s warning comes a few days after San Jose police arrested two suspects they say were involved in an assault on an officer and vandalism of a patrol car during a sideshow last weekend near Santana Row.

“If you come to San Jose to participate in a sideshow, you will go home in handcuffs or on a bus because we will arrest you, we will impound your vehicle and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” Mahan said.

On Wednesday, Tyler Durbin, 22, and Gabe Durbin, 26, were taken into custody in the city of San Juan Bautista, police said. Both suspects will be booked into the Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of inciting a riot, assault on a peace officer and felony vandalism.

According to San Jose police, the officer was flagged down and was responding to the spectator who had been hit. When the officer tried to reach the victim, a group of people overran his car and prevented him from providing aid, according to a social media post by Acting Chief Paul Joseph.

As the South Bay gears up to host one of the Copa America soccer matches at Levi’s Stadium, Mahan said there will be increased police presence in order to prevent incidents like the one that occurred last week.

“Our officers will be out there, mentioned we have our automatic license plate reader network that is up and running with now about 250 cameras, we have that air support unit,” Mahan said.

Currently, detectives continue to investigate the incident at Winchester Boulevard and Olin Avenue to identify all those involved.

Earlier this week, San Jose police arrested a man suspected in the assault of a spectator at the same sideshow. Aidan Rheault was booked into a jail for felony hit-and-run and felony reckless driving, police said.

The San Jose Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment on Friday.