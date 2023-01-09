San Jose Avoids Any Major Storm Damage

Despite rapidly-rising waterways, the city of San Jose said Monday there was no major damage from the latest storm.

San Jose police drove along the valley's waterways, telling unhoused people along the banks that they need to move away from the water.

"The focus is really on protecting our unhoused residents," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. "We have many people living along our waterways. It’s extremely dangerous to be near the water during a storm when water levels can rise quickly."

Eva Sandoval and her friends pitched their tent on higher ground.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We can read Mother Nature," Sandoval said. "So when Mother Nature opens up those doors, we know to move up higher cause the water level will come up."

As of Monday evening, the Guadalupe River continued to roar through the heart of San Jose. One hot spot was on Virginia Street, where crews placed warning signs. Upstream, there was tons of debris near the Los Lagos Golf Course.

The city was also keeping an eye on the Coyote Creek, site of the massive floods of 2017.

In a briefing Monday, the Santa Clara Valley Water District, PG&E and city officials explained what's changed since then.

"We learned lessons from that, we've greatly improved and we’re working in lockstep, so I very much appreciate that partnership," Melanie Richardson with Valley Water said.

Officials reminded the public to not let their guards down with more rain on the way.

"We are not out of the woods," San Jose Assistant City Manager Leland Wilcox said. "A great deal of saturation, so with additional rain coming in, we will have additional flooding on streets and the potential for creek and river rise again."