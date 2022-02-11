Santa Clara County Demand for Rapid COVID Tests and Masks Increases Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

As the countdown begins for Super Bowl Sunday, many people are gearing up to attend watch parties.

This year, in addition to snacks and drinks, people are also preparing with masks and COVID-19 tests in hand.

In Santa Clara County, the demand for rapid tests and free masks remains high and it keeps on increasing.

"So we can get tested and make sure we're OK and we can cheer on our team," said Martha Escobedo.

Several fans such as Escobedo are stocking up on supplies for their Super Bowl watch parties. That includes a trip to the Gilroy Public Library to get their hands on four free COVID tests and a few N95 masks.

The long lines have been common at various locations where the county has been handing out about 30,000 free rapid COVID tests.

Two county libraries are completely out of supplies - Milpitas and Cupertino.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Many, many hundreds of people have been able to get these tests," said librarian Jennifer Weeks.

On Friday alone, they handed out over 1200 tests and the last lot will be distributed Saturday in Morgan Hill.

For those who cannot make it to the county library locations, there are other options.

"You can go to the public health website," said Weeks. "You can go yo one of your medical providers but we will continue to look at if there's a need in the community and how we might serve that."