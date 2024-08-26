Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County supervisors to vote on possible turf ban

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the South Bay, a battle is brewing over literal turf.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted this past spring to study the effects of artificial turf on county land. The concern is that it could be more harmful to the environment and people than originally thought.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

On Tuesday, supervisors could vote to ban artificial turf in the county or restrict it.

Those who support the ban include environmental groups and the Santa Clara County Medical Association, which says chemicals in the fake grass have been linked to cancer.

Several business owners, soccer players and parents have argued against the potential ban.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us