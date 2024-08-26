Santa Clara County supervisors to vote on possible turf ban

In the South Bay, a battle is brewing over literal turf.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted this past spring to study the effects of artificial turf on county land. The concern is that it could be more harmful to the environment and people than originally thought.

On Tuesday, supervisors could vote to ban artificial turf in the county or restrict it.

Those who support the ban include environmental groups and the Santa Clara County Medical Association, which says chemicals in the fake grass have been linked to cancer.

Several business owners, soccer players and parents have argued against the potential ban.