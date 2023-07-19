Suspects arrested after alleged assault on San Jose officer with box cutter, chase

A man accused of assaulting a San Jose police officer with a box cutter and then leading police on a chase was apprehended Monday after causing a multi-car collision.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Story Road at 5:43 p.m. on reports of a man brandishing a firearm at a store clerk. The man fled the scene with store merchandise before officers arrived, police said.

Patrol officers then located a vehicle with a man and woman inside who matched the description of the suspect's car, police said. A traffic stop was made at Clayton Road and Harvest Drive, but according to police, the man did not comply with officer's commands.

The man allegedly got out of the vehicle and assaulted the officer with a box cutter. The officer is expected to survive.

The man then fled back toward his vehicle, which was being driven by the woman. The suspects took off and led police on a chase, allegedly ignoring lights and sirens and running a red light, which caused a multi-vehicle traffic collision at Story Road and Capitol Expressway. No one was seriously hurt, police said.

After the crash, the suspects allegedly jumped out of the car and attempted to flee. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to take both of them into custody.

Police allege they found a replica firearm in the vehicle along with the box cutter.

Police said Tuesday they will identify the suspects "in the coming days" but that they have been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple felonies.