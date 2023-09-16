Speed bumps added in San Francisco's Bayview District

The SFMTA is continuing to install speed bumps through the city's Bayview neighborhood, adding eight more along several blocks of Gilman Avenue this week.

The goal, according to Supervisor Shaman Walton, is to slow drivers down in areas with lots of pedestrians and families.

One San Francisco resident and mother told NBC Bay Area that she was relieved to see the improvements along the street.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco plans to install 40 more speed bumps in the neighborhood.