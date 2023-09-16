San Francisco

Speed bumps added in San Francisco's Bayview District

By Kristine Flores

The SFMTA is continuing to install speed bumps through the city's Bayview neighborhood, adding eight more along several blocks of Gilman Avenue this week.

The goal, according to Supervisor Shaman Walton, is to slow drivers down in areas with lots of pedestrians and families.

One San Francisco resident and mother told NBC Bay Area that she was relieved to see the improvements along the street.

San Francisco plans to install 40 more speed bumps in the neighborhood.

