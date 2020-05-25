coronavirus

Stanford Students Create Text Service to Locate Free Meal Pick-Up Sites

Families from across the Bay Area can text their ZIP code and get a list of nearby locations

By NBC Bay Area staff

A group of Stanford University students is helping families across the Bay Area find grab-and-go meal sites.

The graduate and undergrad students created a text service in which parents text their ZIP code to 855-906-3016 and receive an automated list of the nearest free meal pick-up sites.

The service uses data from a map of all the sites that the Stanford group also created. The map includes hours of operation for each pick-up location.

Local

Santa Cruz 18 hours ago

Santa Cruz County Health Officials Investigate 4 COVID-19 Family ‘Clusters’

Vote-by-mail 10 hours ago

GOP Sues California Over Vote-by-Mail Plan

The map also tells if the child needs to be enrolled in a specific school district to receive the free meals.

The automated list defaults to English but can be sent in Spanish if users enter a "2" after their ZIP code.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusfree meal pick-upstanford studentstext service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us