Amber Alert: Man Allegedly Stabs Girlfriend in San Jose, Takes Their Daughter

The 2-year-old girl and her father were last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate of 7XJX025

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after he allegedly assaulted and stabbed the girl's mother in San Jose late Sunday night, according to authorities.

Bethanie Carraza and her father, 24-year-old Victor Magana, were last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate of 7XJX025, San Jose police and the California Highway Patrol said.

Magana is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is said to be armed and dangerous.

Carraza is described as being 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bethanie Carraza and Victor Magana
San Jose Police Department

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, San Jose police responded to reports of a female screaming along the 500 block of S. 11th Street. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police determined that the woman had been assaulted and stabbed by her boyfriend, who was identified as Magana. He fled the scene with their daughter before authorities arrived.

Anyone who sees Magana or Carraza is asked to call 911.

