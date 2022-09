A French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint and police are now looking for the suspects.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday in Hollister.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. Video shows the tail end of an interrupted burglary.

Police said the woman got home and found two masked men with guns inside.

Officials said that woman tried to fight them off, but they ran out of the house with the dog and some other belongings.

Police said the dog is reportedly worth $7,000.