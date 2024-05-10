UC Berkeley preps for commencement ceremony amid pro-Palestinian protest on campus

Commencement ceremonies are taking place on college campuses across the country this weekend and that includes UC Berkeley.

It comes as students express their opposition to the war in Gaza with a growing encampment on campus.

Thousands of people will be in attendance for UC Berkeley’s commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. For the graduates, it marks the end of an important life chapter as their future awaits.

But the commencement will take place as a pro-Palestinian encampment continues to grow in Sproul Plaza with students demanding the UC to divest from any financial ties to the war in Gaza.

It’s a movement we’re seeing on campuses across the country with police recently clearing out encampments at University of Pennsylvania and the University of Arizona.

A UC Berkeley spokesperson said they do not discuss security protocols but at this time, the commencement will go as planned. They added the following statement:

“Berkeley graduation ceremonies have been venues for all sorts of protests for many years. This year, like every year in the past, our efforts will focus on ensuring the ceremony can be successfully held, and on supporting the ability of graduating students, their friends, and families to safely enjoy and take part in an incredibly meaningful day. “

