What to Do With Foster City's Geese Poop Problem? One Idea Ruffles Feathers

It seems nobody likes the poop they leave behind, but a plan to gas the geese in Foster City has ruffled some feathers.

A city spokesperson said the city has applied for government permits to have a lethal option, but no decision has been made. The group In Defense of Animals (IDA) says it's time to speak up and prevent the birds from being killed.

"Adults can be killed in numerous ways, among them can be putting them into a mobile gas unit where they're gassed to death," Lisa Levinson with IDA said.

IDA said studies have shown that if you kill off the geese, more will come back later within weeks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The group supports options such as habitat modification, like planting bushes in the wide open spaces geese like. Predators hiding in the bushes could scare the birds off.