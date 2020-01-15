Widespread Rain, Gusty Winds to Make a Return to the Bay Area

A winter storm packing widespread rain and gusty winds is set to hit the Bay Area Wednesday night and hang around through Thursday, according to weather officials.

The storm is slated to bring anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to the coastal mountain ranges and the North Bay, the National Weather Service said. Most urban areas could pick up 1/2 to 1 inch of rainfall. Less rain is expected in rain-shadowed valleys.

Wind gusts are expected to range from 30 to 40 mph along the coast and in the hills, the weather service said.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.