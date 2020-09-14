Woman Charged for Keeping East Bay Bar Open Against COVID-19 Health Order

A 52-year-old woman was charged Monday for violating Contra Costa County COVID-19 orders by keeping her Pittsburg bar open with patrons inside drinking alcohol earlier this summer, county prosecutors said.

Kimberly Beatrice Dixon, a Pittsburg resident, is charged with violating the health order as well as operating her bar, Skorz Sports Bar at 3742 Railroad Ave., with a suspended alcohol license, according to the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Skorz was open on June 11 with people inside even though bars are not currently allowed to be open to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control also earlier this year suspended Dixon's license for alleged failure to pay taxes.

A Skorz bartender also was charged with the unlicensed sale of alcohol, a misdemeanor. Dixon could not immediately be reached for comment on the case.

"Our office has received hundreds of complaints from the public reporting non-essential businesses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses are putting the public's health in jeopardy by violating the health officer orders," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a news release.

Anyone with information about possible COVID-19 order violations can report the information via email at DA-ReportFraud@contracostada.org.