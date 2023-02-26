Woman Found Shot Dead on I-580 Off-Ramp in Oakland: CHP

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Oakland.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580, near the Edwards Avenue off-ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a witness called police and said that they saw a woman being assaulted on the off ramp.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When CHP arrived at the scene, they found a woman, who was shot and killed. Officials said the shooter remains on the loose.

The area was closed while authorities investigated.