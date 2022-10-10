World Arts West Dances in the Park is a free, family-friendly celebration showcasing performances by culturally diverse Bay Area dance companies. From World Arts West, the producers of the San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival and hosted at the Presidio’s Main Parade Lawn, the event is part of the Opening Season of Presidio Tunnel Tops.

Enjoy performances by:

Chiiku Ndungu-Case, Emcee Extraordinaire

Kiazi Malonga, Featured Percussionist for our Opening Processional

Batey Tambó (Puerto Rico)

Cuicacalli Ballet Folklórico (Mexico)

Feng Ye Dance Studio (China)

Gbedu Town Radio of Afro Urban Society (Pan Afro-Urban)

LIKHA - Pilipino Folk Ensemble (Philippines)

Nicole Maria Dance + Friends Belly Dance (Egypt)

Ruth Asawa SF School of the Arts World Dance Department

Bring your own picnic or purchase delicious food celebrating the Bay Area’s diverse cuisines from Presidio Pop Up food and beverage vendors. Limited seating is available. Bring your own blanket or folding chair and find a spot on the beautiful Main Parade Lawn. T-shirts will be available for purchase online.

Check the World Arts West website for the latest updates. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram and let them know if you’re interested in volunteering.

Made possible with generous support from Bernard Osher Foundation, Fleishhacker Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, San Francisco Foundation, Walter & Elise Hass Fund, and Grants for the Arts

When: Saturday, Oct 15, 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Where: Presidio Main Parade Lawn Montgomery St San Francisco, CA 94129

To RSVP click here.