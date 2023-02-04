Riverside

Riverside Police Search for Woman For Allegedly Abducting Her Toddler

By CNS

File photo of a Riverside Police patrol car.
Getty Images

Saturday night, Riverside police searched for a 25-year-old woman believed to have taken her 3-year-old son without consent.

Samantha Hernandez is believed to have taken Elias Cruz about 12:30 p.m., according to a Riverside Police Department release. They were last seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets. 

The non-custodial mother may have taken her son to the Santa Ana River bottom, as she is believed to be homeless, police said. 

Hernandez is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, with red hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. 

Cruz is described as Hispanic, 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing an orange shirt, camouflage pants and a green beanie cap.

Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of the mother and son was asked to call the Public Safety Communications Center at 951-354-2007 and reference report number 230003408. If they are seen outside the city of Riverside call local law enforcement.

